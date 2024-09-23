Azerbaijani, Luxembourg FMs discuss current peace process in S Caucasus [PHOTOS]

23 September 2024 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Xavier Bettel, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg within the framework of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the ministry on X.

Pleased to meet with @Xavier_Bettel, Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of #Luxembourg 🇱🇺, on the sidelines of #UNGA79.

Such gatherings contribute to discussion of issues of mutual interest, as well as prospects of cooperation between our… pic.twitter.com/VLvKIZ16YW — Jeyhun Bayramov (@Bayramov_Jeyhun) September 23, 2024

The parties exchanged views on the development prospects of cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Bayramov informed about the post-conflict situation in the South Caucasus and the realities in the region, including the current state of the peace and normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

