Azernews.Az

Tuesday September 24 2024

Azerbaijani, Luxembourg FMs discuss current peace process in S Caucasus [PHOTOS]

23 September 2024 23:55 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani, Luxembourg FMs discuss current peace process in S Caucasus [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Xavier Bettel, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg within the framework of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the ministry on X.

The parties exchanged views on the development prospects of cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Bayramov informed about the post-conflict situation in the South Caucasus and the realities in the region, including the current state of the peace and normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Azerbaijani, Luxembourg FMs discuss current peace process in S Caucasus [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani, Luxembourg FMs discuss current peace process in S Caucasus [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Latest See more