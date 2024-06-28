Armenia expresses readiness to sign peace agreement within month

28 June 2024 09:33 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia is ready to fully finalize and sign the peace treaty with Azerbaijan within a month.

Azernews reports that Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said this at a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhkna in Tallinn on June 27.

"Armenia and Azerbaijan are negotiating. The text of the draft peace agreement is almost finalised. Armenia is ready to fully finalize the peace agreement and sign it within a month. I believe that we will do this by closing the page of conflict in the South Caucasus and bringing peace to the region, this peace will be beneficial for the countries of the region and their citizens," Mirzoyan said.

Mirzoyan also commented on the opening of borders with Turkiye and the restoration of diplomatic relations.

According to him, Armenia is ready to completely normalize relations with Turkey, restore diplomatic relations and open borders.

---

