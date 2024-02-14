Community: Joseph Borrell is biased, trying to create tension between Azerbaijan, Armenia

14 February 2024 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Western Azerbaijan Community made a statement on the unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan voiced by J. Borrell on February 13 during a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Azernews reports.

A statement from the Western Azerbaijan Community said:

Joseph Borrel, the European Union (EU) High Representative for International Relations and Security Policy, is trying to create tension in the prospects for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia by showing open bias.

It was noted that in his statement after the EU-Armenia Partnership Council meeting on February 13, the high representative, following his tradition, expressed a number of anti-Azerbaijani opinions:

"Joseph Borrel ignored the fact that the Armenian army wounded an Azerbaijani border guard on February 12, after a long period of calm in the border zone, and tried to question the steps taken by the Azerbaijani side in accordance with the right to self-defense. . . .

The strange proposal of the EU representative to withdraw troops from the border region is primarily directed against the sovereignty of Azerbaijan and is aimed at putting the occupying Armenian army in a favourable position for its next attacks on Azerbaijan. If the Armenian army does not wish to confront the Azerbaijani army standing firmly on its soil, it is free to retreat deep into Armenia.

The EU has behaved disingenuously and unconstructively concerning its mission in Armenia. The European Union has grossly violated its promises to the Azerbaijani side regarding the mission's tasks, size, and scope. The mission is actually engaged in creating military and intelligence cover for the Armenian side, as well as pressure and provocations against Azerbaijan in the border zone.

Despite the fact that among its tasks it is enlisted to solve the issue of the impact of the past conflict on the population of the border regions, the mission does not deal with the rights of Azerbaijani refugees expelled from the border regions of Armenia, and is engaged in turning a blind eye to the brutal destruction of their homes, cemeteries, and cultural heritage by Armenia.

In conclusion, the EU representative allowed separate elections on religious and ethnic grounds for people affected by the conflict. Thus, Joseph Borrell called Armenians who voluntarily moved from the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan last year at the instigation of Armenia "refugees" and spoke about humanitarian care for them, but did not say a word about the more than 300 thousand Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia.

The Western Azerbaijan Community believes that the EU representative is trying to create tension and complicate the prospects for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia by showing such open bias. The community calls on the EU institutions to refrain from these actions, not to hinder the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, to put an end to the provocative behaviour of the EU mission in Armenia against Azerbaijan, and to support the right of return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia. ."

