Western Azerbaijan called on Pope to put pressure on Armenia

The Community of Western Azerbaijan called on the Pope to put pressure on Armenia to restore the cultural and religious heritage of Azerbaijan destroyed by Armenia, Azernews reports.

It was reported that in his statement of 15 October 2023, Pope Francis called for the protection of Christian religious monuments in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan.

In this regard, it should be recalled that after the liberation of the Garabagh region from the occupation of Armenia, the Azerbaijani State took under protection all religious buildings and other monuments, regardless of their religious affiliation, and began to rebuild those destroyed by Armenia.

In this sense, the Pope has no reason to make an appeal regarding the Christian religious monuments in Garabagh, which are not threatened at the moment. On the contrary, there is a great need for the Pope to express his opinion on the destruction of 65 mosques in the Armenian-occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as well as more than 200 mosques and numerous other cultural and religious monuments in Armenia.

At this level, the Community of Western Azerbaijan once again recalls its unanswered appeal to the Pope of 12 June 2023 to help Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to visit Azerbaijani religious places of worship and the graves of their relatives in the territory of Armenia.

The Community of Western Azerbaijan once again appeals to the Pope as a defender of interreligious dialogue, urging him to put pressure on this state to restore the cultural and religious heritage of Azerbaijan destroyed by Armenia.

