Azerbaijanis in Vienna denounce Armenian vandalism against civilians in 2020 Karabakh war [PHOTOS]

23 October 2022 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

On October 20, an exhibition dedicated to the war crimes, committed by the Armenian armed forces during the 30-year-long occupation and the second Karabakh war was held in Vienna outside the UN headquarters, Azernews reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The pickets held posters with pictures of victims of the Armenian atrocities as well as slogans reading “The Armenian armed forces committed an unprecedented massacre against Azerbaijani civilians”; “We demand that the Armenian armed forces, which are responsible for committing numerous war crimes, answer according to the law!”, “We call on international organizations to condemn the Armenians who committed war crimes!”, “Stop the Armenian aggression!” etc.

The pickets on the scene informed local citizens about the Armenian war crimes.

---

