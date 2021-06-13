By Trend

OSCE Chairperson in Office, Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde welcomed the return of 15 Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan back to Armenia in exchange for mine maps of the liberated Aghdam district, Trend reports citing Linde's Twitter.

"Welcome return of 15 detainees to Armenia today and handover to Azerbaijan of info that will facilitate demining. Shows value of OSCE and Swedish Chairmanship of OSCE. These confidence building measures can help create atmosphere for talks under auspices of Minsk Co-Chairs. Happy to work with Georgia, the US and the European Union," she wrote.

