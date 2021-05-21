By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani police have seized and burned 1,200 hemp bushes with a total weight of 800 kilograms in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam region, the Barda regional group of the Interior Ministry press service reported on May 19.

The plantation of narcotic drugs was found in Aghdam region's Jinli village.

On May 20, local media reported that hemp bushes have been found on the territory of liberated Kalbajar region.

Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in a 44-day war in autumn 2020 have been used for many illegal activities, including drug trafficking over 30 years. Although Azerbaijan repeatedly raised the issue before the international organizations, Armenia continued creating all the necessary conditions there for the illegal cultivation, production, and further distribution of narcotic substances.

The war between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after latter's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.