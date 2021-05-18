By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Justice Ministry has sent about 400 appeals to foreign justice ministries and influential international agencies over Armenia's aggression and war crimes, Trend quoted Justice Minister Fikrat Mammadov as saying on May 17.

The minister said that the country's appeals did not remain unanswered, stressing that Armenia’s war crimes were once again exposed at the 14th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, which was held in Japan in March 2021.

“The attention of the congress participants and the entire legal community was focused on Armenia’s crimes. The international community was also called on to bring to justice those responsible for these actions,” he said.

The minister added that the information on a statement reflecting a position on issues arising from the agenda of the congress in Kyoto was given on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement.

He noted that the statement, adopted with the consent of all member states of the Non-Aligned Movement, expressed concern over the use of charity organizations to finance terrorism, acts of vandalism during the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, destruction or looting of cultural heritage, and called for the elimination of such cases and the return of cultural property to its legal owner.

“Despite the attempts of provocations by Armenia, the accusations voiced against Azerbaijan and Turkey, the Armenians' lies were exposed by weighty arguments of the Azerbaijani delegates,” the minister said.

He described as the most important task the establishment of justice and the organization of judicial activities on Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation. The minister noted that comprehensive measures were determined and the necessary organizational work was carried out to fulfill the presidential instructions to create the temporary special administration on the liberated territories.

“The Nagorno-Karabakh Regional Justice Department has been created to organize the activity in the relevant sphere and coordinate the work of the judicial system in the liberated lands, " Mammadov added.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered deal that brought an end to 44 days of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

