The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated the video footage from Niyazqulular village of Jabrayil district liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Azerbaijan liberated 300 villages, city centers, regions and historic Shusha city from the Armenian occupation in the war that lasted from September 27 and November 10.

Under the peace deal, Armenia returned Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions.