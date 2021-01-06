The illegal visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, where he met with representatives of the so-called structure and signed "documents", contradicts the trilateral declaration on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region signed on November 10, 2020, and completely does not correspond to the framework for establishing peace, security and cooperation in the region after the cessation of hostilities, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the remark regarding the visit of the Armenian foreign minister to the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The spokesperson reminds that the declaration was signed on November 10 by the Armenian prime minister, thereby imposing obligations on the government of this country.

“Violation of these obligations by Yerevan is a provocation and such actions aimed at the internal audience do not normalize the situation in the region,” Abdullayeva added. "The Armenian officials must not be guided by unfounded fantasies but must accept the new reality in the region."

“Peaceful coexistence can be facilitated by ensuring the implementation of the joint declaration dated November 10, as well as the steps emanating from the new security format and cooperation opportunities in the region,” the spokesperson said. “The opposite action is nothing more than an attempt to heat up the tension."

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz