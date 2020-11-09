By Trend

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has rendered humanitarian aid to 500 families of Tartar and Barda districts, who suffered from the new aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the ministry told Trend on Nov. 9.

“The condolences were expressed on behalf of the leadership and staff of the foreign ministry to the families of martyrs, as well as our citizens who lost family members and relatives as a result of the attack of the Armenian Armed Forces on these districts and humanitarian assistance was rendered,” the statement said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz