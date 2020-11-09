By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan has liberated 23 news villages in Fuzuli, Khojali, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan regions.

President Ilham Aliyev announced the news of liberation in his Twitter account on November 9.

“The Glorious Azerbaijani Army has liberated Qobu Dilagharda, Yal Pirahmadli, Yukhari Yaghlivand, Seyid Mahmudlu, Asgarli villages in Fuzuli, Darmichilar, Chanagchi, Madatkand, Sighnag villages in Khojaly, Susanliq, Domi, Tugh, Akaku, Azikh in Khojavand, Huseynalilar, Soyudlu, Asahgi Sirik in Jabrayil, Yukhari Molu, Ashaghi Molu, Khocik in Gubadli, Kechikli, Odakli villages in Jabrayil,” the tweet reads.

The Azerbaijani Army on November 8 liberated strategic Shusha town in Nagorno-Karabakh after 28 years of Armenian occupation. President Ilham Aliyev announced the news of liberation in an address to the nation. Aliyev said that over 200 Azerbaijani villages, settlements, cities have been liberated from the Armenian occupation since September 27.

Shusha, which was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, has critical importance in liberating Nagorno-Karabakh, which is an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan. It is located on the road to Khankendi, the region's largest city.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.