By Aisha Jabbarova

Armenian forces continue to attack Azerbaijani position, in violation of the humanitarian truce reached on October 10.

On the night leading to October 15, Armenian forces attempted to attack the Azerbaijani positions on the Aghdere-Aghdam and Fizuli-Hadrut-Jabrayil directions of the front - as in the previous days, the Defence Ministry reported on October 15.

The Azerbaijani Army repelled the attack, causing heavy losses among Armenian units and forcing them to retreat in various directions of the front.

As a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army, a large number of forces, two T-72 tanks, one Tor-M2KM Surface-to-air missile (SAM), four BM-21 Grad MLRS, one D-20, one D-30, and two D-1 gun-howitzers, as well as several UAVs and auto vehicles of the enemy were destroyed and disabled in different directions of the front.

According to the information received, the forces and equipment of the armed forces of Armenia temporarily located in the occupied territories were seriously destroyed and damaged, the ministry said.

Armenian forces are facing a shortage of forces and running out of military equipment, weapons, and fuel.

Troops of the Azerbaijan Army, observing the humanitarian ceasefire regime, retain operational advantage along the entire front.

Armenia has continued targeting Azerbaijan's densely-populated civilian areas despite the Russian-mediated humanitarian truce that was reached between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers that entered force on October 10.

On the night leading to October 11, a few hours after the truce, Armenia launched a missile attack on Azerbaijan's second-largest populated Ganja city, killing ten civilians and injuring 35 hours.

Azerbaijan's other districts along the line of contact have also been continuously shelled despite the truce. Earlier, Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev said that over 2,000 projectiles fall on Tartar on a daily basis.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

The Azerbaijani Army responded by counteroffensive to retake Azerbaijan's occupied territories. So far, a number of strategic heights, Madagiz village, Hadrut town a number of villages have been liberated from the Armenian occupation.

