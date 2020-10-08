By Ayya Lmahamad

Implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions is necessary for ensuring peace in the region, Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during phone conversation with Germany Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on October 7.

Bayramov informed Maas about Armenia's deliberate shelling of the Azerbaijani civilians and civilian objects.

Bayramov briefed German Foreign Minister about casualties among the civilian population and destruction of civilian infrastructures as a result of the purposeful targeting by Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijani cities located far from the frontline. In addition, he highlighted Armenia's recent attempt to target the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

The minister noted that 29 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 144 wounded as a result of Armenia's shelling since September 27.

German Foreign Minister expressed his deepest concerns on the escalation of tensions in the region and stressed the importance of political dialogue on the matter.

Today Minister Bayramov will visit Geneva to meet with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and present to Co-Chairs Azerbaijan’s position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

On October 4, Armenia launched missile attack on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest populated city. There were also attacks on Mingachevir city that has a hydroelectric power station as well as on Khizi and Abheron region on the same day. On October 6, Armenia fired a forbidden cluster missile at Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline in Yevlakh. The bomb landed 10 meters away from the pipeline. Over 300 cluster bomblets ejected around as a result of the attack.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

