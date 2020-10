By Trend

In accordance with the latest information, 24 Azerbaijani civilians were killed, 111 wounded as a result of the artillery shelling of Azerbaijani settlements by the Armenian armed forces as of 15:30 (GMT+4) from September 27 to October 4, 2020, Trend reports on Oct. 4 citing the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office.

The story will be updated.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz