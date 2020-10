By Trend

The information spread by Armenia about the alleged shelling of military facilities in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja is provocative and false, Trend reports on Oct.4 referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the press service, as a result of the shelling by the Armenian side, civilians in Ganja, civilian infrastructure and ancient historical buildings in the city were damaged.

