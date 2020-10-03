The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has publicized the list of combat, and other equipment, as well as weapons of the Armenian armed forces destroyed during the counter-attack operations launched along the line of contact in response to Armenian attacks on Azerbaijani civilians and military.

The total losses Armenian armed forces from September 27 to 08:00 pm on October 2 are as follows:

- up to 230 tanks and other armored vehicles;

- 250 artillery pieces, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars;

- 38 Air Defense means;

- 10 command-control and command-observation posts;

- 7 ammunition depots;

- more than 130 vehicles;

- 1 S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.