Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan decided on making the provocation mainly for strengthening his power and internal political positions in Armenia, Head of the Center for Strategic Analysis of the Russian Institute for Innovative Development, well-known Russian expert Andrey Ivanov told Trend.

He was commenting on a recent attack of Armenian armed forces on Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz region.

According to the expert, it is the Armenian prime minister who needs such provocations on the Azerbaijani border.

"Pashinyan could neither cope with the economic crisis in Armenia, nor demonstrate any achievements to his citizens; therefore, he resorts to open political provocations. Doing this, he tries to somehow distract the population from the internal problems that have accumulated to date in the country, including economic ones," said Ivanov.

Starting from noon on July 12, units of the armed forces of Armenia, grossly violating the ceasefire in the direction of Tovuz region along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, opened artillery fire at Azerbaijani positions. Azerbaijan's armed response forced the Armenian armed to retreat, suffering losses.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.

