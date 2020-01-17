By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Some 645 families consisting of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Azerbaijan’s occupied Lachin region will receive apartments in Takhtakorpu village of Aghjabadi region, Azerbaijani State Committee for Refugees and IDPs reported on its website on January 16.

The process of accommodating was launched in two of three settlements in 2019.

A land plot of 572 hectares was allotted in line with the relevant resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers. At the preliminary stage, three settlements were built for 645 families of IDPs on 134 hectares.

The IDPs who previously temporarily resided in Vagazin, Garakechid and Sheylanli villages have been accommodated in the settlements. The families from Vagazin will be accommodated in 256 houses, families from Garakechid - in 245 houses and families from Sheylanli - in 144 houses.

Each private house has a personal plot of 0.12 hectares. In total, 62 one-room houses, 260 two-room and three-room houses, 63 four-room houses were built in three settlements.

Three school buildings, including two schools for 192 pupils and one school for 108 pupils, were built in the settlement. An administrative building and a first-aid post were also built. The corresponding engineering and communication networks were created. The landscaping work was carried out.

In order to provide new settlements with electricity, a 330/110/10-kV substation was reconstructed. A new closed substation was built. Some 11 pieces of 10 / 0.4 kilovolt transformers with a capacity of 400 watts were installed.

Some 106 hydrants were installed on the territory of the settlements. The closed drainage networks and closed water reservoirs were created to reduce the groundwater level. Eight drainage pumps were installed.

Water tanks, into which water is pumped from the Upper Karabakh Canal through new pipelines, were built. Some water is directed to a water treatment plant to supply the settlement with drinking water and other part will be used for irrigation of yard areas.

The appropriate measures have also been carried out to provide the settlements with gas. Gas-fired heating boiler installed in each house. Two boiler houses were built in each of the settlements for heating schools and a first-aid post.

The landscaping work was carried out in each settlement. As many as 19 sanitary treatment sites were built, a territory of 2.3 hectares was landscaped.

The creation of new settlements built to improve the living conditions of IDPs located in Takhtakorpu village is envisaged upon the changes in the state program in accordance with the Azerbaijani president’s decree №1346 dated February 21, 2011.

Azerbaijan has been building infrastructure to acomodate around one million IDPs expelled from Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding after the war in the 1990s. In 2007, tent camps were removed and more than 100 settlements were built in the districts of Azerbaijan.

