We have long been prepared for CO29, Deputy Executive Director of TABİB [PHOTO]

As healthcare workers and centres, we have been in the preparation phase for COP29 for quite some time, Azernews reports that Araz Nasirov, Deputy Executive Director of TABIB, told media in a briefing held in “Yeni Klinka” hospital in Baku.

A special floor has been designated at the Clinic for emergencies related to COP. Thus, 34 beds have been prepared, including five for intensive care on the designated floor. However, this number can be increased further.

For fire emergencies, as at the Formula 1 event, 12 beds have been prepared at the “Neftchiler” Hospital, including two for intensive care.

For potential poisoning cases, the Toxicology Department under the Clinical Medical Center has prepared 12 beds, including four for intensive care, and this number can be increased to 34.

The greatest burden falls on the urgent medical service, which has increased the number of brigades from 30 to 60.

Intensive training sessions are being held for medical staff to learn medical English. So far, 331 individuals have been enrolled in English language courses, including medical staff, doctors, and drivers. English-speaking personnel have also been recruited for the call centre.

