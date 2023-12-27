Medications from these countries are listed and recognized

27 December 2023 18:59 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

"The list of countries and foreign (international) organizations to which the recognition of foreign (international) registration of medicinal products applies" was approved.

Azernews reports that Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the relevant decision.

Based on the document, changes in this decision can be made following the "Regulation on the procedure for preparing, agreeing, accepting and publishing drafts of normative legal acts of executive authorities" of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

List of countries and foreign (international) organizations to which the recognition of foreign (international) registration of medicinal products applies

Countries

United States of America;

Japan;

State of Israel;

European Free Trade Association member countries

Republic of Iceland;

Swiss Confederation;

Principality of Liechtenstein;

Kingdom of Norway;

Countries that are and have been members of the European Union:

Federal Republic of Germany;

Republic of Austria;

Kingdom of Belgium;

Republic of Bulgaria;

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland;

Czech Republic;

Kingdom of Denmark;

Republic of Estonia;

Republic of Finland;

Republic of France;

Republic of Croatia;

Republic of Ireland;

Kingdom of Spain;

Kingdom of Sweden;

Republic of Italy;

Republic of Cyprus;

Republic of Latvia;

Republic of Lithuania;

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg;

Hungary;

Republic of Malta;

Kingdom of the Netherlands;

Republic of Poland;

Republic of Portugal;

Romania;

Slovak Republic;

Republic of Slovenia;

Hellenic Republic;

Countries that signed the Customs Union Agreement with the European Union

Crown Prince of Andorra;

Republic of San Marino;

Republic of Turkiye.

Foreign (international) organizations

World Health Organization;

European Medicines Agency.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz