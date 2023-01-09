Azerbaijan to detect COVID-19 using fully automated closed system

9 January 2023 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

For the first time in Azerbaijan, it has become possible to detect COVID-19 in high quality, fully automated closed system using Cobas® 6800 device at the Yeni Clinic medical agency, Azernews reports per Azertag.

The samples are processed in a fully automated system and results are issued in a short time. The interpretation of the results is automatically transmitted to the monitor as positive or negative.

Taking into account that it is a closed and automated system, both manual error by personnel and possible risk of contamination during analysis are eliminated.

The sensitivity of the device, which can process an average of 376 samples per day, is quite high. It is for this reason that the device is able to detect the small number of viruses present in the sample.

The system can detect not only the COVID-19 virus but also viruses of hepatitis, influenza, and others.

On February 28, 2020, the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case. On March 25, the country implemented a special quarantine mode and implemented a number of measures to combat COVID-19 in the country.

Vaccination has been carried out in Azerbaijan since January 18, 2021, and it is still being carried out successfully. The epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable due to the active participation of the population in vaccination. The nationwide vaccination is free and voluntary, and it is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022".

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7. From May 10, the country began offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens over the age of 18.

Later on, Azerbaijan began issuing vaccination exemption certificates to citizens, who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

