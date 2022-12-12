Azerbaijan confirms 9 more COVID-19 cases, 13 recoveries

12 December 2022 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 9 new COVID-19 cases, 13 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,879 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,524 of them have recovered, and 9,987 people have died. Currently, 368 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 682 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,395,267 tests have been conducted so far.

Moreover, no one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours.

Totally, up until now, 13,925,954 vaccine doses were administered, 5,393,955 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,717 people – the second dose, 3,393,052 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,230 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

