Azerbaijan confirms 259 more COVID-19 cases, 312 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 259 new COVID-19 cases, 312 patients have recovered, and seven patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 819,847 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 808,362 of them have recovered, and 9,893 people have died. Currently, 1,592 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,856 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,221,407 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,190 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 20.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 248 citizens, the second dose to 212 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 648 citizens. As many as 82 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,882,596 vaccine doses were administered, 5,379,639 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,866,244 people – the second dose, 3,375,569 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,144 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

