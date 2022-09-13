Azerbaijan confirms 325 more COVID-19 cases, 484 recoveries

13 September 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 325 new COVID-19 cases, 484 patients have recovered, and seven patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 818,263 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 806,193 of them have recovered, and 9,864 people have died. Currently, 2,206 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,912 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,199,753 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,664 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 13.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 539 citizens, the second dose to 222 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 780 citizens. As many as 123 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,875,482 vaccine doses were administered, 5,377,619 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,865,178 people – the second dose, 3,372,127 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 260,558 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

