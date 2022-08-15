Azerbaijan confirms 110 more COVID-19 cases, 117 recoveries

15 August 2022 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 110 new COVID-19 cases, 117 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 805,213 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 792,230 of them have recovered, and 9,777 people have died. Currently, 3,206 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,002 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,097,152 tests have been conducted so far.

