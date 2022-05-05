Azerbaijan registered 11 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 5.

Some 21 patients have recovered and no patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 792,599 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 782,839 patients have recovered, and 9,709 people have died. Currently, 51 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 3,903 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,826,926 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,658,768 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 5,046 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz