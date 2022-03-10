By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has allocated AZN 800.8 million ($471m), from the state budget, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in 2021, Trend reported with the reference to Cabinet of Ministers' statement.

Moreover, some AZN 279.9 million ($164.6m) were allocated from the resources of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund in this regard last year.

Some AZN 314.1 million ($184.7m) of the allocated funds were directed to purchase vaccines and AZN 165.8 million ($97.5m) to pay urgent bonuses to health workers.

Simultaneously, AZN 132.9 million ($78.1m) were allocated to ensure the operation of modular hospitals and AZN 115.3 million ($67.8m) to purchase medicines, medical supplies and equipment.

On February 28, 2020, the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case. On March 25, the country implemented a special quarantine regime and implemented a number of measures to combat COVID-19 in the country.

Azerbaijan is taking effective measures in the fight against coronavirus, and four types of COVID-19 vaccines out of nine existing have been imported to Azerbaijan.

Vaccination has been carried out in Azerbaijan since January 18, 2022, and it is still being carried out successfully. The epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable due to the active participation of the population in vaccination.

The nationwide vaccination is free and voluntary, and it is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022".

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7. From May 10, the country began offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens over the age of 18.

Simultaneously, on August 9, Azerbaijan began issuing vaccination exemption certificates to citizens who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

