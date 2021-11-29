By Ayya Lmahamad

Vaccination certificates against COVID-19 have no expiry date in Azerbaijan, Trend has reported.

This was stated in a joint statement made by Azerbaijan’s Health Ministry, the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance, and the department for control and prevention of diseases at the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

The institutions noted that the scientific research on the duration of the immunity to COVID-19 after vaccination continues worldwide.

“The issue will be reconsidered after the publication of the results of research and recommendations from the World Health Organization and other international organizations in the health field,” the statement read.

It was noted that it is recommended that the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine be administered to the health workers, citizens over 60, and those with autoimmune diseases, six months after they receive the second dose.

“The emergence of new strains of coronavirus increases the importance of revaccination,” the statement added.

“A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is important to prevent the human immune system from weakening and ensures the longevity of antibodies to COVID-19,” the statement said.

The country confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

The country started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18 and U.S-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10.

At the same time, as of August 9, Azerbaijan started issuing vaccination exemption certificates for citizens with contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz