By Trend

COVID-19 vaccinated persons in Azerbaijan may be granted certain benefits in case of resuming quarantine restrictions and SMS permissions in the country, due to the growth in the number of infections, although this hasn’t yet been envisaged, the local medical expert Adil Geybulla told Trend on Apr.6.

According to Geybulla, immunity is formed in vaccinated persons, so it would be wrong to apply the restrictions on them.

The expert said that the benefits can only apply to those who have been fully vaccinated, that is, were vaccinated with two doses: after vaccination, immunity against the virus is formed in the body during this time.

Geybulla reminded that vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan has begun in January this year, adding that the vaccine, forming artificial immunity in humans, prevents severe disease and eliminates the risk of death.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz