The steps taken in Azerbaijan on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the results achieved are welcomed by the country's population, Trend reports.

Sociological studies also show that citizens appreciate the comprehensive measures taken to ensure their safety and health.

According to a global pool by Gallup International Association conducted in 47 countries, Azerbaijan is among the leaders in terms of citizens' satisfaction with the government's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, vast majority of the population of Azerbaijan believes that the government has successfully coped with the situation.

According to the study, Vietnam and South Korea are the leaders in the list of countries where the poll took place - with 90-100 percent of the population being satisfied with the actions taken to tackle the COVID-19 spread.

In India and Azerbaijan, 86 percent of the poll participants said they support the government in the issue of fighting COVID-19.

More than 44,000 people from 47 countries took part in the survey.

The Blavatnik School of Government, which operates at Oxford University since 2010, has also conducted sociological research in this area. As part of the study, a special index of attitudes towards the policy of combating COVID-19 in more than 180 countries has been developed and has been updating daily since March 2020.

As of January 1, 2020, Azerbaijan shares the ranking with 84.26 points with Georgia, Greece, Honduras, Italy, Libya, the Netherlands and Venezuela.

