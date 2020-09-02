By Trend

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has amended Order No. 42 dated February 14, 2020 "On measures to temporarily restrict the export of certain goods from the country", a source in the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

According to the document signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the period of the order’s validity has been extended until November 1, 2020.

At the same time, medical masks were excluded from the "List of goods banned for export from the territory of Azerbaijan in order to meet the needs in the fight against a new type of coronavirus infection (COVID-19)."

Below is a list of goods for which the export ban has remained in force:

No. Code Name of goods 1. 2207 10 000 0 Non-denatured ethyl alcohol with an alcohol concentration of 80% and more 2. 2207 20 000 0 Denatured ethyl alcohol of any concentration and other alcoholic tinctures 3. 2208 90 910 0 Non-denatured ethyl alcohol with a concentration of less than 80%: in a volume of 2 liters or less 4. 2208 90 990 0 Non-denatured ethyl alcohol with a concentration of less than 80%: in a volume of more than 2 liters 5. С group 30 Pharmaceutical products (excluding unpackaged and packaged gauze products for retail sale, as well as goods included in items 3001 and 3006) 6. С 3808 94 Disinfectants 7. С 3822 00 000 0 Tests for detecting coronavirus (COVID-19) infection 8. С 3926 20 Overshoes 9. С 4015 19 Sterile and non-sterile gloves 10. С 5603 Fabrics used in production of medical masks and respirators (for surgical operations and procedure masks), disposable protective clothing (coveralls) used by medical personnel 11. С 6210 10 Disposable protective clothing (coveralls) used by medical personnel 12. С 6307 90 Medical masks and respirators (for surgical operations and procedure masks), disposable protective clothing (coveralls) used by medical personnel 13. С 9004 90 Sealed safety glasses for medical personnel 14. 9019 20 000 0 Ozone, oxygen and aerosol therapy equipment, respirators or other therapeutic apparatus 15. С 9025 19 Portable thermometers allowing remote measurement of human body temperature

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz