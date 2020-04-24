By Trend

With the permission of the relevant structures of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health and Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), stem cells can be tested for use as an alternative treatment for coronavirus-positive patients, Trend reports citing the union's updated temporary manual on COVID-19 for medical staff.

If the patient has clinical symptoms of COVID-19 and bilateral pulmonary infiltration, with the permission of the relevant structures of the Ministry of Health and TABIB, an immune plasma can be used for treatment, the document said.

In the absence of symptoms of pneumonia or another indication for another reason, there is no need to treat these patients with antibiotics, said the document.

