By Trend

Azerbaijan has enough of medical supplies to battle the COVID-19, the country's Health Minister Oqtay Shiraliyev said during a TV program, Trend reports.

Shiraliyev pointed out that Azerbaijan additionally imports medical equipment, and as a result of urgent measures implemented, the situation in the country is stable.

"The world practice shows that the countries that aren't going for urgent measures, are doing much worse. In Azerbaijan, as we see, it is different. The decisions made by the Operational Headquarters must be respected," said the minister.

He also said the general public should stay aware and follow up on the measures and decisions made by the Operational Headquarters.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Azerbaijan is one of the countries affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.