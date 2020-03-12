By Akbar Mammadov

Two more Azerbaijani citizens have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 11.

One of the patients is a woman (51) who has returned from Iran. Her condition is moderately-severe. Another person infected with COVID-19 is a student (23) returning from Italy. His condition is stable.

Thus, the total number of persons infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan reached 12 on March 11.

It should be noted that 15 coronavirus infection cases were recorded in Azerbaijan from 28 February to 11 March. Three of the infected persons have been released after recovering in the special treatment hospitals.

The first COVID-19 case in the country was recorded in a Russian citizen visiting Azerbaijan on February 28.



Meanwhile, 312 Azerbaijani citizens who were placed in quarantine have tested negative for the COVID-19 and released following the medical check-up and laboratory tests, the operational headquarters under the Ministry of Health reported on March 10.

On March 4, the country evacuated 276 of its citizens from neighbouring Iran, which is at the epicenter of the outbreak in the Middle East. Three of the evacuees tested positive for the infection.

President Aliyev has allocated 10 million manats [$5.8m] to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

