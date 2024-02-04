Azerbaijani chefs attend IKA/Culinary Olympics 2024 in Germany [PHOTOS]

4 February 2024 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

The team of Azerbaijani chefs, led by blogger Farhad Ashurbayli, is currently participating in the IKA/Culinary Olympics 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany, from February 2 to 7, Azernews reports.

The IKA/Culinary Olympics is the oldest, largest and most diverse international culinary arts competition in the world. Full of passion, professional chef teams work on the perfect interaction of ingredients, preparation and presentation. The IKA/Culinary Olympics bring together the most talented culinary artists from all over the world – a ‘once in a lifetime’ event that has been repeated every four years since 1900.

About 1200 participants from 55 countries are engaged in this culinary competition, preparing more than 7000 meals collectively. The winners will be announced on February 7.

