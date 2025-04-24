Second Fidan Hajiyeva's Int'l Opera Festival kicks off with 'Cloth Peddler' operetta [PHOTOS]

24 April 2025 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Second Fidan Hajiyeva's International Opera Festival has opened with a truly magnificent and vibrant performance, Azernews reports.

On the stage of the Opera Studio of the Baku Musical Academy, the legendary operetta by the great Uzeyir Hajibayli, "Arshin Mal Alan" (Cloth Peddler), was presented, which has won the hearts of audiences worldwide over its 112-year history.

This famous musical comedy, also known as "The Vendor of Handcrafted Goods," has become not only a cultural symbol of Azerbaijan but also a genuine hallmark of world theatre art. The operetta has been translated into 80 languages, staged in about 200 theatres across more than 80 countries, filmed four times, and shown in over 130 countries.

Taking on the production of such a classic is not an easy task, but the result exceeded all expectations. The audience expressed their emotions freely, welcoming the performers with a standing ovation and showering them with flowers. Such an opening of the festival promises many bright moments.

The action of the operetta takes place in Shusha, and the plot touches on the most important aspects of Eastern life. There was a time when women wore the chador, and young girls married mainly at the will of their parents. However, new times bring new ideals: young people dream of love based on mutual feelings.

This theme resonated with the audience, immersing them in the atmosphere of long-forgotten traditions and transformations.

Particular attention should be paid to the incredible young talents who became the centre of this new production. In the lead roles are young vocalists from the Music School of Fidan Hajiyeva, who not only performed their parts but also brought a fresh perspective and energy to the performance. Fidan Hajiyeva's motto "The Path to Youth!" was embodied in this production as never before.

The non-professional actors, young vocalists, shone on their first big stage debut that evening. In the role of the young merchant Asgar, Vugar Hajiyev sparkled, while Aysu Aliyeva captivated as Gulchohra with her elegance.

The stately Rauf Mammadzade as Suleyman, the dreamy Shahira Rzayeva as Asa, and the fiery Roya Aliyeva as Telli illuminated the stage with their vibrant and emotional performances.

Equally surprising was seeing renowned opera performers in unexpected roles.

People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva embodied the image of the kind woman, Jahan khala – Asgar's aunt. A widow who indulges her nephew's whims and decides to marry him off, only to end up marrying the widower Sultanbay herself.

This role was played with a special sense of humour by Honoured Artist Farid Aliyev, who also served as the second director of the performance. Interestingly, his daughter Aysu played in the operetta as well – mirroring their roles as father and daughter in real life. A delightful surprise also came with the appearance of Honoured Artist Turan Aghasiyev as the servant Vali, a bumbling yet cunning character who presents himself as "a man of means" and immediately charms Sultanbay's servant.

And considering that, in the end, Asgar marries Gulchohra, and his friend Suleyman weds Gulchohra's cousin Asa, the finale became a true celebration of love and joy – four weddings in a single day!

Particular mention should be made of the work of the director, Honoured Artist Hafiz Guliyev, who introduced very interesting humorous nuances into the characters' lines and stage roles, giving the performance a unique atmosphere.

The festive atmosphere of this magnificent evening was accompanied by the symphony orchestra of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre under the direction of maestro Javanshir Jafarov.

This spectacular opening of the second International Opera Festival of Fidan Hajiyeva could not fail to impress. This festival promises to be a true celebration for all fans of opera art!

The festival program can be viewed by following the link.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.