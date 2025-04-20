Salzburg Azerbaijan House strengthens cultural ties with Austria through new guest visit [PHOTOS]

20 April 2025 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan House in Salzburg has become a dynamic hub for intercultural dialogue, serving not only Azerbaijanis living in Austria but also attracting growing interest from local Austrian residents, Azernews reports via AZERTAG.

The center recently welcomed Austrian citizen Bernhard Kirchsteiger as a special guest. Deeply interested in Azerbaijani culture, Bernhard shared his plans to visit Azerbaijan in May. During his visit to the Azerbaijan House, he explored the country's cultural heritage and national traditions.

Farid Azizov, head of the Azerbaijan House, introduced the guest to Azerbaijan’s rich tourism potential, historical regions, and cultural landmarks. Bernhard, particularly fascinated by traditional Azerbaijani attire, took commemorative photos and received detailed information about the country’s travel opportunities. His visit was further supported with an ASAN Visa issuance, making his upcoming trip easier to realize.

He was also presented with a selection of brochures and publications that showcase various Azerbaijani regions and their attractions.

Expressing his sincere appreciation to the Azerbaijan House team, Bernhard said he was delighted to discover Azerbaijan’s cultural richness and looked forward to seeing it in person.

The Azerbaijan House in Salzburg continues to play a vital role in promoting Azerbaijan’s culture across Europe through such outreach and engagement initiatives.