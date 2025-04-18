Azerbaijan to host Opera Days for first time [VIDEO]

18 April 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

For the first time in the history of the country, the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater is initiating a large-scale cultural project, "Opera Days", scheduled for June 6-25, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the project is to bring the art of classical music to a wider audience and breathe new life into the cultural sphere of Azerbaijan. This project is of particular importance both in terms of popularizing classical music and in terms of preserving and promoting the national opera heritage.

The following events are planned within the framework of the "Opera Days" festival:

Showing magnificent opera performances;

Conducting open master classes with the participation of recognized masters of vocal art;

Scientific conferences and public discussions;

Performances by classical music performers in the regions of the country;

A solemn award ceremony in the nomination "The most active spectator of the year".

"Opera Days" will become a platform that promotes the establishment of a creative dialogue between stage masters and young talents, creating a bridge between generations.

The project, carried out on the initiative and with the organizational support of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, is a clear evidence of deep respect for art and its servants. "Opera Days" - a new breath of culture!

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.