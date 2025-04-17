Azerbaijan holds closing event for Shusha-Cultural Capital of Islamic World 2024 [PHOTOS]

17 April 2025 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

The official closing ceremony for the "Shusha – Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024" has taken place in the city of Shusha, a significant center of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by dignitaries, international experts, media representatives, and numerous guests.

In a video message delivered at the ceremony, Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik, ICESCO Director-General, highlighted that the collaboration between Azerbaijan and ICESCO this year has set a benchmark of excellence for the Islamic world.

He remarked, "We witnessed fruitful meetings of the Islamic World Heritage Committee, dedicated to safeguarding the treasures of our shared history. The city of Shusha came alive with inspiring art festivals, sacred music events, engaging scientific dialogues, and spiritual gatherings."

ICESCO Director-General expressed profound gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his unparalleled dedication to national identity, cultural integrity, and historical justice, which played a pivotal role in these achievements.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha Aydin Karimov, provided insights into the extensive reconstruction and restoration efforts underway, noting that around 1,400 residents now live in Shusha.

He emphasized that the rapid restoration of significant sites such as the Ashagi Govhar Agha Mosque and the Chol Gala Mosque, and mentioned the opening of the restored house-museum of the renowned composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov underlined Azerbaijan's deep appreciation for ICESCO's expertise in restoration during post-conflict periods.

He affirmed that the partnership with ICESCO empowers Azerbaijan with both the confidence and resources necessary to preserve and rejuvenate its cultural heritage for future generations.

"Our collaboration with ICESCO goes beyond individual events; it aims for sustainable, long-term initiatives. The establishment of an ICESCO regional office in Baku is a significant advancement toward fulfilling the organization's mission in our region," he articulated.

Jafarov also noted that the successful conclusion of "Shusha 2024" reaffirms Azerbaijan's commitment to bolstering cultural exchanges and friendly relations.

The ceremony culminated in a vibrant concert featuring traditional national dances, mugham performances, and a variety of musical pieces.

It is also noteworthy that during the 12th Conference of the Ministers of Culture of the Islamic World, held in Doha on September 25, 2023, Shusha was officially designated as the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024, further solidifying its cultural significance in the region.