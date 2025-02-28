bp unveils two-volume book honoring poet Fuzuli’s 530th anniversary

28 February 2025 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

bp has presented a two-volume book dedicated to the 530th anniversary of Fuzuli, celebrating the Azerbaijani poet’s enduring literary legacy, Azernews reports.

The publication, funded by the company, compiles all poems, novels, plays, and stories written about or inspired by Fuzuli, along with numerous artistic portrayals and illustrations.

Speaking at the event held at Baku’s Mugham Centre, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, highlighted Fuzuli’s profound influence on world poetry. “His poetry continues to resonate with us today, reflecting the unmatched intensity of emotional expression, mysticism, and philosophical depth,” Aslanbayli said, adding that the book serves as a valuable research source acknowledging Fuzuli’s status as a literary icon.

The 1,140-page publication features over 220 literary works, including 193 poems, 13 plays, 13 stories, and two novels, alongside 226 artistic portrayals, including miniature illustrations from the Middle Ages by national and international artists.

The project, implemented by Azernashr, was funded at 71,000 AZN ($41,700), covering compilation and printing costs. bp will distribute copies to leading libraries, academic institutions, and universities across Azerbaijan.