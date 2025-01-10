Asif Rustamov's film awarded at Trans-Saharan Int'l Film Festival of Zagora [PHOTOS]

10 January 2025 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Asif Rustamov's film "Cold As Marble" has awarded two prizes at the 18th Trans-Saharan International Film Festival of Zagora, Azernews reports.

The festival's competition and non-competition programs featured films from Azerbaijan, Algeria, Belgium, Congo, Egypt, Jordan, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, Cameroon, Canada, Cuba, Madagascar, Morocco, Oman, Russia, Senegal, Tajikistan, Togo, Tunisia, the Philippines and France.

The jury of the full-length film competition in the nomination "Best Actor" recognized the leading actor in the film, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Gurban Ismayilov, and the film itself was awarded a special jury prize.

The film "Cold As Marble" (2022) is a joint production of the Azerbaijanfilm studio, İctimai TV, Baku Media Center and the French company Arizona Films with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The general producer of the film is Arzu Aliyeva, the scriptwriters are Asif Rustamov and Roelof Jan Minnebo (the Netherlands), the director is Asif Rustamov, the directors of photography are Ogtay Namazov and Adil Abbasov, the production designer is Rafig Nasirov, the sound director is Orkhan Agalarov, the producers are Fariz Akhmedov, Orman Aliyev, Balash Gasimov and Guillaume de Seil, the creative producer is Irada Bagirzade.

Cold As Marble is Asif Rustamov's second full-length work. The cinematic work had its world premiere in November 2022 at the POFF Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, where it was awarded in the category of Best Actor (Gurban Ismayilov). Besides, the movie was awarded Best Director (Asif Rustamov) at the 16th Eurasia International Film Festival in Almaty and the main prize of the jury at the 29th International Festival of Asian Films (Festival International des Cinémas d'Asie) held in Vesoul, France.