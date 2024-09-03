First-ever historical TV series on Atabay state set to come to screen [PHOTOS]

3 September 2024 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

AzTV is set to air the first historical multi-part television film about the Atabay state in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Titled "Atabey: Shamsaddin Eldaniz", the series is highligjted on the official page of the projec "Atabey: Shamsaddin Eldaniz". The film depicts the 12th century, a significant era in Azerbaijan's history marked by state formation, military successes, and cultural renaissance.

The project focuses on two prominent historical figures: the founder of the Atabay state Shamsaddin Eldaniz and his spouse Momina Khatun. The image of Shamsaddin Eldaniz is embodied by the world-famous fighter and kickboxer Zabit Samadov, and Momina Khatun is played by People's Artist Mehriban Zeki.

The cast also includes Honored Artist Bakhruz Vagifoghlu (Muhammad Jahan Pehlavan), Honored Artist Salam Ismayilov (Sheikh Imad), Samir Gulamov (Ganjar), Tural Akhmed (Arslan Shah), Ilgar Mehdi (Gara Sungur), Ilgar Musayev (Jandar Chavly), Gunay Ahmad (Lachin), Jala Hasanli (Zibeida Khatun), Orkhan Sadikhzade (George I of Georgia), Mila Bekova (spouse of George I of Georgia), Honored Cultural Worker Karam Hadizade, Mithun Babayev, Rashad Kasamanli, Turkay Jafarli and others.

The first season will consist of 24 episodes of the film, while the subsequent season, titled "The Rising Sun of Turan," will also comprise 24 episodes, which showcase the reign of the Atabey state figures Muhammad Jahan Pahlavan and Gizil Arslan.

The series, produced by Şahdağfilm, a collaboration of film professionals from Azerbaijan and Turkiye, will be directed by Mejit Guven, with Ercan Işık as the director of photography.

The project is being implemented in partnership wth the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, alongside a group of specialists from the Institute of History of Azerbaijan National Academy.

The film project will also feature the images of such outstanding historical figures as Nizami Ganjavi, Nasreddin Tusi, Ajami Nakhchivani, Sultan Sanjar and others.

