Theater Workers Union holds its 15th conference [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union has organized its 15th conference, gathering well-known cultural figures of the republic to take part in the conference, Azernews reports. The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played first at the event.

Video footage reflecting the Union's activities was shown and the memory of theater workers, who passed away, was commemorated with a minute of silence.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union, People's Artist Haji Ismayilov stressed that according to the decision of the Board of Directors, one person out of every ten persons was elected to the conference, and 67 out of 75 representatives participated in the conference. Eight people do not participate for valid reasons. Later, a three-member mandate commission was elected at the suggestion of Haji Ismayilov.

Well-known actor and artistic reciter, Honored Artist Azad Shukurov was unanimously elected as the chairman to conduct the meeting.

Haji Ismayilov delivered a report at the conference. At the beginning of his speech, he spoke about the development path of the Azerbaijani theater in the last five years, noting that the state always pays attention and care to this field. He underlined that the special care and attention of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to culture is successfully continued today by President Ilham Aliyev.

Speaking about the conditions created for young people, Haji Ismayilov said that almost all theaters give great importance to the young generation. He also mentioned that talented young people are kept in the center of attention, and the support provided by theaters for them to constantly work on themselves.

The report also provided information on the work done by the creative union during the reporting period. It was emphasized that the anniversaries of prominent theater figures were held, commemorative albums and books related to them were prepared and published, and master classes and creative laboratories were organized with the participation of theater figures from near and far foreign countries. These events cover not only the capital Baku, but also regional theaters.

The speaker also informed about festivals and competitions held under the line of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union.

Then the Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the Theater Workers Union, Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev gave a report, which provided insigh the extensive information about the work done in the past period, income and expenses. Next, information of the mandate commission and speeches of other conference participants were heard.

Speaking at the conference, Honored Art Worker, Professor Maryam Alizade pointed out that prominent dramatists, actors and directors played a great role in reaching the modern level of development of the Azerbaijani theater. He spoke about the "Guest Theater" project organized by the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union. He said that this project was very successful and made the creative processes in the national cultural space even more active.

People's Artists Merahim Farzalibayov, Sabir Mammadov, Ilham Namiq Kamal, Honored Art Workers Ali Amirli, Aghalar Idrisoglu, Honored Artists Intigam Soltan, Shovgi Huseynov, Rahman Rahmanov, artistic director of Gunay Children's Theater Larisa Tarusova made a speech around the report of the union and its administration. They evaluated the activity of the Chairman of the Board as positive, and the work of the Inspection Commission as acceptable.

Then, a vote was held regarding the chairman and members of the Board of Directors of Theater Workers Union, as well as the members of the Audit Commission.

Through open voting, Haji Ismayilov was unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union. At the same time, Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev, People's Artist Firudin Maharramov and Honored Artist Nadir Khasiyev were elected members of the Inspection Commission.

The newly elected chairman thanked the conference representatives for the trust shown to him and announced the new composition of the Union's Management Board. People's Artists Azer Zeynalov, Marahim Farzalibayov, Siyavush Karimi, Jannat Salimova and Ilham Asgarov were unanimously elected members of the Board of Directors.

In addition, Ilham Namiq Kamal and Azad Shukurov were approved for the post of deputy chairmen of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union.

People's Artist Firudin Maharramov read the draft decision on the work to be done by the conference in the next reporting period.

