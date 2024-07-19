Muhammad Fuzuli's poetry legacy on spotlight at conference [PHOTOS]

A conference themed "Muhammad Fuzuli: Ahead of Time" has been held as part of the Vagif Poetry Days, Azernews reports.

The poetry festival is co-organised by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry.

Moderated by the Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Ilgar Fahmi, the conference marked the 530th anniversary of the Azerbaijani poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli.

Addressing the event, director of the Institute of Oriental Studies, academician Govhar Bakhshaliyeva, stressed that the conference was organised in accordance with the plan of events prepared as part of the implementation of tasks arising from the presidential order "On holding the 530th anniversary of the brilliant Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli."

"For more than five centuries, Muhammad Fuzuli's poetry has been perceived with great love by readers both in Azerbaijan and abroad. Despite the fact that centuries have passed, admiration for the poet's legacy does not weaken every year. New generations study the works of the brilliant poet and rethink them in accordance with their worldview," the academician said.

Director of the Institute of Manuscripts, Academician Teymur Karimli, named the 500th anniversary of Muhammad Fuzuli, celebrated in Azerbaijan in 1994, a great historical and literary event.

"In those difficult years for the fate of our country, the National Leader Heydar Aliyev did not postpone the celebration of the poet's anniversary; on the contrary, he ensured that Fuzuli's anniversary was celebrated at a high level with a series of events both in Azerbaijan and in neighbouring countries," he said.

The academician stressed that National Leader Heydar Aliyev, noting the significance of the Fuzuli anniversary for the country, said that the people of Azerbaijan should promote the republic not only as an independent state, a country with rich natural resources, but also as a country with a rich history and culture.

"It seems to me that holding this anniversary is important for us from this point of view," he added.

A member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, poet Farid Huseyn, praised Fuzuli's unique creativity. He stated that the immortal heritage the poet created will remain relevant at all times.

The young poet emphasised that the relevant order related to the celebration of Fuzuli's 530th anniversary is a clear example of the highest appreciation of poetry and masters of the pen in the country as a whole.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov touched upon the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29).

"This year, the celebration of Fuzuli's 530th anniversary coincides with the period of the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29), a world-scale event to be held in Azerbaijan. In this anniversary year, in addition to providing complete information about Fuzuli to writers and poets of foreign countries, we must also convey to them information about Garabagh Victory and the realities of the 30-year period of occupation," the Deputy Culture Minister said.

He drew special attention to the events carried out by Culture Culture in connection with the 530th anniversary of Muhammad Fuzuli.

A virtual database "Muhammad Fuzuli" was launched by the National Library, while the Carpet Museum presented an exhibition dedicated to the poet.

Also, a conference, "Muhammad Fuzuli and Alisher Navoi: Common Literary and Spiritual values" was held within the Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Uzbekistan.

Moreover, the legacy of the great poet was promoted at international book fairs in Doha, Beijing and other cities; special corners were created at the Azerbaijani stand.

"The 10th Baku International Book Fair, to be held in October, will be dedicated to the brilliant poet Muhammad Fuzuli. At the same time, the ministry is preparing for publication a book about the life and work of the brilliant poet," Farid Jafarov said.

In conclusion, soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Honoured Artist Anar Mikayilov and Roza Zeynalova, presented a composition from the work "Leyli and Majnun" by Muhammad Fuzuli.

