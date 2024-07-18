Vagif Poetry Days kick off in Shusha [PHOTOS]

The Vagif Poetry Days has kicked off in front of Molla Panah Vagif Museum-Mausoleum Complex, Azernews reports.

The event is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry.

The opening ceremony was attended by state and government officials, well-known scientific and cultural figures of the republic, members of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, young writers, poets, as well as local residents for the first time.

First Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, People's Writer Chingiz Abdullayev addressed the opening ceremony.

In his speech, People's Writer Chingiz Abdullayev stressed that this year, Vagif Poetry Days coincides with many significant events.

"First of all, I would like to note that this year’s event is being held for the first time after the complete restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the final victory in the Garabagh War under the leadership of President, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev. Moreover, the city of Shusha has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024. This year also marks the 530th anniversary of the birth of the brilliant Azerbaijani poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli and the 90th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union. More than 100 SPA members are taking part in this poetry festival," he said.

President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Isa Habibbayli said that Molla Panah Vagif is regarded as one of the poets who created a literary school in Azerbaijani literature.

Also, one of the main points that distinguishes him from his predecessors is that for the first time he openly and widely introduced the geography of Azerbaijan into the literature.

" At a time when the Soviet government insidiously pursued a policy of internationalism in Garabagh, the outstanding statesman, National Leader Heydar Aliyev erected such a majestic Vagif Mausoleum in Shusha, which once again confirmed that Garabagh is Azerbaijan. At the same time, the restoration of the Vagif Mausoleum in Shusha, liberated under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, is of great importance. The renewed Vagif Poetry Days are a great holiday of Azerbaijan expressed in the language of poetry and art, which is becoming more beautiful day by day under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. I express my gratitude to the organizers of the Vagif Poetry Days for this wonderful event," ANAS President said

People's Writer Elmira Akhundova spoke about National Heydar Aliyev's endless love and concern for Azerbaijani language and literature.

She stressed that even in the most difficult times of the Soviet era, Heydar Aliyev encouraged the preservation and development of national thought, the idea of ​​Azerbaijanism. The great leader ensured that works that reflected these ideas, aimed at future generations, were awarded the State Prize.

Elmira Akhundova, who said that she was taking part in the Vagif Poetry Days for the first time, expressed her gratitude to President, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijani Army,who gave the joy of these days.

Deputy of the 6th convocation of the Azerbaijani Parliament Fazil Mustafa said that, perhaps, the first thing we remember in this beautiful place is a painting from the 1980s.

"The meaning of this painting can be interpreted in different ways. But in the picture, beautiful snow falling on the shoulders of national leader Heydar Aliyev seems to bless the opening of the Vagif Mausoleum. However, years later this beautiful snow was followed by an avalanche. The whole of Shusha, including this mausoleum, fell under this avalanche. For almost thirty years we could not clear Shusha from this avalanche. It also showed us that at some point we will have to face the risk of losing the values ​​we have acquired. This is why we need to create such a strong foundation to revive these values. Our lands were liberated from occupation thanks to the brilliant leadership abilities of President, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and the heroism of the Azerbaijani Army. After the liberation, this mausoleum seemed to emerge from an avalanche, and the souls of the outstanding personalities who lived here rejoiced. Today, Shusha is once again strengthening its power as a place that has become a symbol of Azerbaijan," said Fazil Mustafa.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Writers' Union People's Poet Sabir Rustamkhanli, Secretary of Azerbaijan Writers' Union Rashad Majid, poet-translator Salim Babullaoglu and Chairman of the Kazakh section of Azerbaijan Writers' Union Barat Vusal recited their poems about Shusha's breathtaking nature.

In the artistic part, the poetic duet of Muhammad Fuzuli and Molla Panah Vagif performed by Honored Artists Azad Shukurov and Nazir Rustamov was presented to the audience.

Honored Artist Nigar Shabanova, soloists Abgul Mirzaliyev, Ilkin Dovlatov and Leyla Rahimli performed with a concert program, which included music pieces like "Qarabağ kompozisiyası", "Şuşanın dağları" and "Bura Vətəndir".

