Garabagh traditional clothing on display in Shusha [PHOTOS]

Shusha City State Reserve Department has showcased Garabagh traditional costumes of the 18th-19th centuries, Azernews reports. The national costumes were demonstrated at Xanlıq Muxtar Karvansara.

The exhibition presents samples of men's and women's clothing created according to original sketches. The main goal of the project is to preserve and popularize Garabagh cultural heritage.

Widely known for its unique cut and vibrant colors, Garabagh traditional costumes are considered an integral component of Azerbaijan's national, spiritual and material values.

They reflect the traditions and customs, worldview, creativity, and national thinking of the people.

The exhibition allows us to trace the evolution of Garabagh clothing and its influence on modern Azerbaijani culture.

It also provides an excellent opportunity to immerse ourselves in the atmosphere of Garabagh of past centuries, and appreciate the skill of the artisans and designers who recreated these unique costumes.

