National artist to represent country at ethno-art symposium

Arts Council Azerbaijan representative Eldar Babazade has been invited to participate in the Tura Khan ethno-art symposium, Azernews reports.

The symposium will be held on July 18–28 in the Republic of Bashkortostan (Russian Federation) and is aimed at updating traditional types of fine art and popularising the project of creating an Eurasian Museum of Nomadic Civilisations.

The symposium will be held at the cultural heritage base Mausoleum of Tura Khan and at the Shulgan-Tash Cave Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve, which are considered major centres of attraction for professional artists working on ethnic and folklore themes.

At the symposium, Eldar Babazade will present his sketches on the topic of folk traditions. His participation in this event will be an important contribution to the development of cultural dialogue between peoples and the popularisation of Azerbaijani art in the international arena.

The ethno-art symposium "Tura Khan" is an annual event aimed at popularising the traditional art and cultural heritage of the nomadic peoples of Eurasia.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is a leading organisation dedicated to supporting and promoting contemporary and traditional art of Azerbaijan in the international arena.

The organisation is the head of the International Arts Council Network, which operates in different countries around the world. Arts Council Azerbaijan has been headed by Dadash Mammadov since 2006.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organisation. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under Open Sky" plein, Art Residence, and Youth Network.

