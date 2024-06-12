Uzbek president addresses participants of Azerbaijani Culture Days

12 June 2024 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has addressed congratulations to the participants of the Azerbaijani Culture Days in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

"The Days of Culture of Azerbaijan are a logical continuation of the Days of Culture of Uzbekistan, held on the fraternal land of Azerbaijan," the message says.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed confidence that Uzbeks will be able to become better acquainted with the ancient and rich culture, art, literature, national traditions, and values ​​of the fraternal Azerbaijani people, and participants of the Azerbaijani Culture Days will be able to become more familiar with the transformations taking place in New Uzbekistan, as well as with its historical and cultural features .

Organised by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijani Culture Days feature a large-scale program that became another celebration of Azerbaijani culture and art in the fraternal country.

The Days of Azerbaijani Culture on June 12 will be remembered for an exhibition "Azerbaijani National Heritage in Pearls of Art" at the Uzbekistan Gallery of Fine Arts and the play "I am who I am" to be staged by the Azerbaijan State Yugh Theatre at the Uzbek State Institute of Art and Culture.

On this day, Uzbek art lovers will also enjoy Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler".

The Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre will present this world-famous work at the Uzbekistan State Academic Theatre.

On June 13, the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre, named after Heydar Aliyev in Tashkent, will host a presentation of the book "The Sword and the Pen" by the well-known author of historical novels, Mammad Said Ordubadi.

