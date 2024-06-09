Balloon Festival continues in Shamakhi

9 June 2024 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Balloon Festival, which began yesterday in Shamakhi, will continue until this evening, Azernews reports.

Now in its second year, the festival features a stunning display of balloons in various shapes and designs, soaring over Meysari village. Spectators have once again been captivated by the mesmerizing flights of the balloons across the Shamakhi sky.

Organized by "EZONE" with the support of the Shamakhi Executive Authority, the festival aims to boost the tourism potential of both Azerbaijan and the Shamakhi district.

In addition to the balloon displays, the festival offers a vibrant concert and entertainment program at the Shirvan Sharablari complex in Meysari village. Visitors of all ages can enjoy a range of activities and performances throughout the evening.

Last year's inaugural balloon festival in Shamakhi, held in June, attracted significant attention.

